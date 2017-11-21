Abarth > 500

Accessories

Solid Legends Blue, Very Well Presented 500 ABARTH with £1,000 of FACTORY FITTED EXTRAS and a FULL ROCKINGHAM CARS SERVICE HISTORY to include a NEW CAMBELT!, Upgrades - White Scorpion Bonnet Decal, White Abarth Side Strips and Mirrors, Legends Blue Paint, Alloy Wheels - 17in 5 Petal White, Dark Tinted Windows, Electrochromatic Anti-dazzle Rear View Mirror, 12 months warranty, 2 owners, Last serviced on 21/11/2017 at 43,635 miles, Full dealership history, Clean bodywork, Black Cloth interior - Clean Condition, Tyre condition Good, Standard Features - Air Conditioning with Pollen Filter, Front Fog Lamps, Radio/CD/MP3 Player, USB Port, 4 x 40W Speakers, 2 x 30W Tweeters, Bluetooth, USB Socket, AUX Socket, Electrochromatic Interior Rear View Mirror, Abarth Sports Leather Multi Function Steering Wheel, Torque Transfer Control (TTC), Sporty Drivers Pedal Unit and Footrest, Satin Steel Twin Tailpipe Exhaust, Traction control, ''Dualdrive'' Electric Power Steering with Sport Function, Abarth Sports Seats, Abarth Corsa Mats, Body Coloured Abarth Bumpers, Locking Fuel Filler Cap, Remote Control Central Locking, Blue and Me System with Bluetooth Technology, Blue and Me System with Voice Activation, White Electrically Adjustable & Heated Door Mirrors, Electric Front Windows, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Height Adjustable Steering Wheel, Gear Shift Indicator, Rear Parking Sensors, ESP with ASR/MSR & Hill Holder, Driver's Airbag, Passenger Airbag with De-Activation, Side Airbags, Window Airbags, Driver's Knee Airbag, Child locks & Isofix system, Folding rear seats, Rear Wash/Wipe, Heated Rear Window, Immobiliser, Third Brake Light, Upholstery - Black Cloth, Door Opening/Closing and Tailgate Locking/Unlocking Remote Control, Sporty Fabric Seats. 4 seats, Minimum 12 Months warranty on ALL cars, £8,000 p/x welcome