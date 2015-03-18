loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:LOUNGE DUALOGIC ,Derivative:MK1 (312) ,Variant: 1.2 Lounge Hatchback Dualogic 3dr (start/stop)

Solid Crossover Black, 1 owner, Grey Cloth interior, Start&Stop System, Fixed Glass Roof with Sunblind, Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels - 15in, Hill Holder, Front Seats with Memory Function, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), Electric Front Windows. 4 seats, The leading Fiat dealer for Northamptonshire since 1979, £12,000

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    418590
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 500
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    LB17DJO
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    600 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Aug 2017
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.2
£12,000

Cockerell Road,Corby,
NN17 5DU
United Kingdom

