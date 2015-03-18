Abarth > 500

Variant name:LOUNGE DUALOGIC ,Derivative:MK1 (312) ,Variant: 1.2 Lounge Hatchback Dualogic 3dr (start/stop)
Solid Crossover Black, 1 owner, Grey Cloth interior, Start&Stop System, Fixed Glass Roof with Sunblind, Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels - 15in, Hill Holder, Front Seats with Memory Function, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), Electric Front Windows. 4 seats, The leading Fiat dealer for Northamptonshire since 1979, £12,000
Cockerell Road,Corby,
NN17 5DU
United Kingdom
Sep 23, 2016
Nov 30, 2015
Mar 18, 2015