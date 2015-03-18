loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:TWINAIR S ,Derivative:MK1 FL (312) ,Variant: 0.9 TwinAir S Hatchback 3dr (start/stop)

Green, At Westover FIAT we price check each Approved Used Car daily to ensure we are competitive. Every car has a full workshop inspection and will be SERVICED and get a fresh MOT if one is required within the next 9 months and every car come with a minimum of 12 months Warranty, Upgrades - Black Painted Roof, HiFi by Beats, 7in HD Touchscreen Radio/NAV/BT/USB/AUX/DAB, Alloy Wheels-16in, Automatic Climate Control, Matte Paint, 1 owner, Standard Features - Start&Stop System, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, 7 in TFT Instrument Cluster, Rear Parking Sensors, Front Seats with Memory Function, Electric Front Windows, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), Radio with USB and Aux-in, Alloy Wheels-15in, Hill Holder, Dark Tinted Rear Windows. 4 seats, EVERY CAR SUPPLIED WITH A MINIMUM 12 MONTHS WARRANTY., £12,989 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    418589
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 500
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Green
  • Registration no.
    HD17AGZ
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    2761 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Aug 2017
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    0.9
£12,989

573 Wallisdown Road,Poole,
BH12 5BA
United Kingdom

