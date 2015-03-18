Abarth > 500

Accessories

Green, At Westover FIAT we price check each Approved Used Car daily to ensure we are competitive. Every car has a full workshop inspection and will be SERVICED and get a fresh MOT if one is required within the next 9 months and every car come with a minimum of 12 months Warranty, Upgrades - Black Painted Roof, HiFi by Beats, 7in HD Touchscreen Radio/NAV/BT/USB/AUX/DAB, Alloy Wheels-16in, Automatic Climate Control, Matte Paint, 1 owner, Standard Features - Start&Stop System, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, 7 in TFT Instrument Cluster, Rear Parking Sensors, Front Seats with Memory Function, Electric Front Windows, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), Radio with USB and Aux-in, Alloy Wheels-15in, Hill Holder, Dark Tinted Rear Windows. 4 seats, EVERY CAR SUPPLIED WITH A MINIMUM 12 MONTHS WARRANTY., £12,989 p/x welcome