Abarth > 500

Variant name:LOUNGE ,Derivative:MK1 (312) ,Variant: 1.2 Lounge 3dr (start/stop)
Solid White, 1 owner, Grey Cloth interior, Satellite Navigation, Air-Conditioning, Air Conditioning, Sunroof Manual (Glass Fixed), Fixed Glass Roof, Climate Control, Start&Stop System, Alloy Wheels - 15in 185/55 R15 Tyres, Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface), Alloy Wheels 15in (POP), Alloy Wheels 15in (Sport), Blue&Me, Electric Front Windows, Radio/CD/MP3 Player, 15in Alloy Wheels, Alloy Wheels 15in (Lounge). 4 seats, The leading Fiat dealer for Northamptonshire since 1979, £6,500
Cockerell Road,Corby,
NN17 5DU
United Kingdom
Sep 23, 2016
Nov 30, 2015
Mar 18, 2015