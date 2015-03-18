loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:LOUNGE ,Derivative:MK1 (312) ,Variant: 1.2 Lounge 3dr (start/stop)

Solid White, 1 owner, Grey Cloth interior, Fixed Sunroof, Fixed Glass Roof with Sunblinds, Start&Stop System, Air Conditioning, 15in Multispoke Alloy Wheels, Electric Front Windows, Blue&Me - Hands Free System with USB, Radio/CD/MP3 Player, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), Blue and Me Hands Free System with Bluetooth Technology, Voice Recognition, steering wheel controls and USB Port. 4 seats, The leading Fiat dealer for Northamptonshire since 1979, £7,000

  • Ad ID
    418575
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 500
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    DY64WHV
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    13822 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2014
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.2
Cockerell Road,Corby,
NN17 5DU
United Kingdom

