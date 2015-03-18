loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Abarth 500

Photos Map

car description

Variant name:MIRROR ,Derivative:MK1 FL (312) ,Variant: 1.2 Mirror Hatchback 3dr (start/stop)

Accessories

Blue, Upgrades - Metallic Paint, 1 owner, Standard Features - Air Conditioning, DAB, Start&Stop System, 7in HD Touchscreen, Radio, Aux-in, Apple CarPlay/AndroidAuto Connectivity, Bluetooth, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), Hill Holder, Electric Front Windows, Front Seats with Memory Function. 4 seats, EVERY CAR SUPPLIED WITH A MINIMUM 12 MONTHS WARRANTY., £9,989 p/x welcome

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    418180
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 500
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Registration no.
    HF67KFA
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    2003 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2017
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.2
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£9,989

573 Wallisdown Road,Poole,
BH12 5BA
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!