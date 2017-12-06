Abarth > 500

Variant name:STREET ,Derivative:MK1 (312) ,Variant: 1.2 Street 3dr
Solid Bossa Nova White, Rare Special Edition 500 STREET with STUNNING MATT BLACK ALLOYS and a FULL SERVICE HISTORY to include a NEW CAMBELT!, 12 months warranty, 2 owners, Last serviced on 06/12/2017 at 34,759 miles, Full service history, Clean bodywork, Black Part leather interior - Clean Condition, Tyre condition Good, Air Conditioning with Pollen Filter, Bluetooth, Radio/CD/MP3 Player, USB Socket, AUX Socket, Body Coloured Bumpers, Chrome Exterior Door Handles, Sporty Leather Multifunction Steering Wheel, Front Fog Lamps, Matt Chrome Electrically Adjustable Door Mirrors with Defrosting & Temperature Sensor, Dark Tinted Rear Windows, Sports Kit, Sports Seats, Body Coloured Rear Spoiler, Chrome Exhaust, Chrome Sill Protectors, Matt Black 16'' Alloy Wheels, Immobiliser, Athermic Windows, Instrument Panel with Rev. Counter, Height Adjustable Front Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Steering Wheel, City Steer Power Steering, Electric Front Windows, Remote Control Central Locking, ''Follow me Home'' Headlamps, Locking Fuel Cap, Rear Wash/Wipe, Heated Rear Window, Trip Computer, Spare Wheel, Grab Handle on Passenger Side, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Passenger Seat Backrest Pocket, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), Driver's Airbag, Passenger Airbag with De-Activation, Side Airbags, Window Airbags, Driver's Knee Airbag, Adjustable Headlamps, Isofix, Daytime Running Lights, Blue&Me - Hand Free System/USB, Folding rear seats, Sports seats, Sporty Steering Wheel, Third Brake Light. 4 seats, Minimum 12 Months warranty on ALL cars, £6,000 p/x welcome
John Street,Rushden,
NN10 9NL
United Kingdom
