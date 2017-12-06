Abarth > 500

Accessories

Solid Officina Red, Low Mileage well presented 500 ABARTH with many FACTORY FITTED EXTRAS to include an INTERSCOPE HI-FI with FULL SERVICE HISTORY to include the CAMBELT!, Upgrades - Interscope Hi-Fi Sound System, Alloy Wheels-17in 10 Spoke Diamond Finish, Abarth Side Stripes and Mirrors-White Gloss Finish, Special Pastel Paint, Split Rear Seat, Electrochromatic Rear View Mirror, Dark Tinted Rear Quarter Windows, 12 months warranty, 1 owner, Last serviced on 06/12/2017 at 25,959 miles, Full service history, Clean bodywork, Black Cloth interior - Clean Condition, Tyre condition Good, Standard Features - Air Conditioning with Pollen Filter, Front Foglights, Radio/CD/MP3-Player and USB Port, Bluetooth, USB Socket, AUX Socket, Electrochromatic Interior Rear View Mirror, Rear Parking Sensors, Abarth Sports Leather Multi Function Steering Wheel, TTC (Torque Transfer Control), Sporty Drivers Pedal Unit and Footrest, Satin Steel Twin Tailpipe Exhaust, Traction control, ''Dualdrive'' Electric Power Steering with Sport Function, Abarth Sports Seats, Body Coloured Abarth Bumpers, 50/50 Split Rear Seat with Height Adjustable Head Restraints, Locking Fuel Filler Cap, Remote Control Central Locking, Blue&Me - Hands-Free System, White Electrically Adjustable & Heated Door Mirrors, Electric Front Windows, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Height Adjustable Steering Wheel, Gear Shift Indicator, ESP Including MSR, ASR, ABS Including HBA, Hill Holder, Driver's Airbag, Passenger Airbag with De-Activation, Side Airbags, Window Airbags, Driver's Knee Airbag, Centre Console, Child locks & Isofix system, Folding rear seats, Heated Rear Screen, Immobiliser, Rear Wash/Wipe, Third Brake Light, Upholstery - Black Cloth. 4 seats, Minimum 12 Months warranty on ALL cars, £8,500 p/x welcome