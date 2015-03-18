loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:Lounge Rhd ,Derivative:MK1 (312) ,Variant: LOUNGE

Blue & Me with USB port,Dualdrive PAS,MP3 compatible radio/single CD player,Body colour bumpers,Chrome door handles,Electric adjustable heated door mirrors,Electric front windows,Heat insulated glass,Heated rear windows with wash wipe,1 passenger grab handle,Auxilliary 12V power socket,Front passenger underseat box,Height adjustable drivers seat,Height adjustable steering wheel,Isofix child seat preparation,Leather steering wheel with audio controls,Passenger sunvisor/illuminated mirror,Seatback pockets,Split folding rear seat with headrests,Chrome pack - 500,ABS/EBD,Driver and passenger airbags,Drivers knee airbag,Side airbags,Window airbags,Locking fuel filler cap,Locking wheel nuts,Remote central locking

  • Ad ID
    418169
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 500
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    GY63DUU
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    29500 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Oct 2013
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.2
