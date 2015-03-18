loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Abarth 500

Map

car description

Variant name:LOUNGE ,Derivative:MK1 (312) ,Variant: LOUNGE Great spec with the Lounge version of Fiat's Classic 500. Bluetooth, pan roof and much much more. A stunning car and a real bargain.

Accessories

12v Socket, Adjustable Steering Column, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Air Bags, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Anti Lock Brakes, Bluetooth Preparation (Phone), CD Player, CD Radio, Central Locking, Cupholders, Electric Door Mirrors, Electric Windows, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Front Electric Windows, Fuel Computer, ISOFIX, Leather Steering wheel, Onboard Computer, Panoramic Roof, Part Leather/Cloth, Power Assisted Steering (PAS)

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    418155
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 500
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Red
  • Registration no.
    GC15WVU
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    16901 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Aug 2015
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.2
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£7,300

Bridge House,Ashford,Chart Road
TN23 3HZ
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!