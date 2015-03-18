loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:CULT ,Derivative:MK1 (312) ,Variant: CULT Massive spec on this superb limited run Fiat 500 Cult. With full leather upholstery, bluetooth, panoramic roof and much much more, this rare find should be at the top of your list of cars to view.

12v Socket, Adjustable Steering Column, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Air Bags, Alloy Wheels, Anti Lock Brakes, Bluetooth Preparation (Phone), CD Radio, Central Locking, Climate Control, Driver Airbag, Electric Door Mirrors, Electric Windows, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Front Electric Windows, Front Fog Lights, ISOFIX, Leather Steering wheel, Leather Upholstery, Onboard Computer, Panoramic Roof, Passenger Airbag

  • Ad ID
    418154
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 500
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Green
  • Registration no.
    NA64MDX
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    17519 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov 2014
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.2
£7,500

Bridge House,Ashford,Chart Road
TN23 3HZ
United Kingdom

