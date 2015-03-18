loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:C Convertible ,Derivative:1.4 T-Jet 135 2dr ,Variant: 1.4 T-Jet 135 2dr Abarth 500 1.4 T-Jet 135 2dr

Blue & me with USB + Aux in, Dual drive PAS, Trip computer, MP3 compatible radio/single CD player, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, 'Guide me home' headlamps, Body colour bumpers, Electric cloth hood, Electric front windows, Electric wing mirrors with demisting function, Electrochromatic rear view mirror, Front fog lights, Inox door aperture kick plates, Side skirts, Twin chrome exhaust tailpipes, 2 rear head restraints, Drivers footrest, Folding rear seatbacks, Front headrests, Front passenger underseat box, Glovebox with lid, Height adjustable driver's seat, Height adjustable steering wheel, Inox pedals and footrest, Isofix child seat preparation, Leather steering wheel, Memory function for passenger seat, Seatback pockets, Sports pedals, Sports seats, Smoker's Pack - Abarth, ABS/EBD, Drivers knee airbag, Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags, ESP + ASR/MSR + HBA + Hill holder, Window airbags, Immobiliser, Lockable fuel cap, Remote door locking/ boot locking, Fix and go kit

  • Ad ID
    416564
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 500
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    LY14WFF
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    13204 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2014
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.4
£10,495

Fiat Chelmsford,Waterhouse Lane,8 Bilton Road
CM1 2UP
United Kingdom

