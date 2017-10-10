loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:ABARTH ,Derivative:MK1 (312) ,Variant: 1.4 T-Jet 3dr

Pearlescent White, Amazing Abarth with stunning performance, Next MOT due 12/09/2018, Last serviced on 10/10/2017 at 64,856 miles, Service history, Red Part leather interior, Air Conditioning, Blue and Me (Bluetooth and USB), Electric Front Windows, Radio/CD/MP3 Player, Rear Privacy Glass, Air conditioning, Airbags, Alloy wheels, Body Coloured Bumpers, Driver Airbag, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Front Fog Lights, Folding rear seats, Height Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote central locking, Sports Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Controls. 4 seats, The Portfield Part Exchange Centre is part of the trusted Portfield Group based in Sussex, £6,550 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    415267
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 500
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    SL60PGY
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    65707 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2011
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.4
£6,550

Shripney Road,Bognor Regis,
PO22 9NG
United Kingdom

