Abarth 500

Variant name:595 COMPETIZIONE ,Derivative:MK1 (312) ,Variant: 595 COMPETIZIONE

7" Touch screen, Record Monza Exhaust, Sabelt Racing seats, Sat Nav, Series 4, Adjustable Steering Column, Bluetooth Preparation (Phone), Climate Control, DAB Radio, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Front Electric Windows, Front Fog Lights, Fuel Computer, Part Leather/Alcantara, Pearlescent Paint, Privacy Glass, Rear Parking Sensor, Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror, Remote Boot Release, Remote Central Locking, Split Rear Seats, Traction Control, USB and AUX, Xenon Headlamps

  • Ad ID
    415248
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 500
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Registration no.
    GF67YYZ
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    1000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov 2017
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.4
Performance House,Maidstone,Forstal Road
ME20 7XA
United Kingdom

