Abarth 500

Variant name:1.4 Tjet (165ps) Turismo ,Derivative:MK1 (312) ,Variant: 595 TURISMO

Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,17In Alloy Wheels,Power-Assisted Steering,Traction Control System,Front Electric Windows,Driver Air Bag Knee,Front Fog Lights,On-Board Monitor,Electric Door Mirrors,Six Speakers,Immobiliser,Heated Rear Screen,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Front Head Restraints,Steering Wheel Leather,Front Seats Sports,Radio,Tyre Pressure Control,Ellipsoid Headlamps Exterior Lighting,Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    415236
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 500
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Registration no.
    YR67FUD
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    12 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2017
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.4
£15,990

290 Penistone Road ,Sheffield,
S6 2FU
United Kingdom

