car description

FINANCE AVAILABLE + PART EXCHANGE WELCOME. We offer this Low Mileage Abarth 500 in Fantastic Condition Throughout and with a Full Abarth Service History. What a Stunning Colour Scheme! At Auto-Sportiva we are an AA Approved Garage so Buy with Confidence and Extendable AA Warranties available. Spec Includes - Full Black Leather Interior With Red Stitching, 17'' Alloys, Rear Parking Sensors, Multifunction Steering Wheel, Aux/Usb Connection, Voice Command, A/C, Special Pastel Paint, 2 Keys, Last serviced at 5,395 miles, Standard Features - Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Electric Front Windows, ABS, Airbags, Central locking, Traction control, Power steering. 4 seats, Gara White Pastel, WE ALWAYS RECOMMEND CALLING OUR SALES TEAM PRIOR TO VIEWING ONE OF OUR VEHICLES TO AVOID ANY DISAPPOINTMENT IF SOLD - FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT - www.auto-sportiva.com. Vehicles Supplied fully inspected, Valeted and with a Comprehensive Warranty and HPI report so Buy with Confidence. Extendable AA Warranties are available including AA Break Down cover. Please ask our Sales Team for more info. Various Finance Packages available. To view this vehicle just put TN13 2TH into your Sat Nav. At Auto-Sportiva we pride ourselves on supplying only the best quality used vehicles and providing the very best service to all of our customers so please give us a call on 01732 450731 to discuss any of our vehicles further or just for some honest advice.