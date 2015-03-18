loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Abarth 500

Photos Map

car description

Variant name:595 TURISMO ,Derivative:MK1 (312) ,Variant: 1.4 T-Jet Turismo 3dr

Accessories

Grey, Automatic Climate Control, Rear Parking Sensors, CD Radio with MP3, Alloy Wheels-17in 10 Spoke Diamond Finish, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Leather Seats, Dark Tinted Rear Quarter Windows, Upholstery-Abarth Leather Upholstery, Electric Front Windows, Tinted Rear Window and Rear Door Windows, Blue&Me - Bluetooth. 4 seats, £12,400

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    411674
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 500
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Registration no.
    RJ65PXP
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    5385 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Oct 2015
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.4
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£12,400

Trinity Marina,Hinckley,Coventry Road
LE10 0NF
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!