Abarth 500

Variant name:595 TURISMO ,Derivative:MK1 (312) ,Variant: 1.4 T-Jet Turismo 3dr

Solid Passadoble Red, 1 owner, Black Full leather interior, 5in Touchscreen, Rear Parking Sensors, Automatic Climate Control, Abarth Leather Upholstery, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Electric Front Windows, Alloy Wheel - 17in Turismo, U-Connect Radio, Aux Interface, Bluetooth, Dark Tinted Rear Quarter Windows. 2 seats, Official Abarth Dealer for the Midlands and East Anglia, £14,000

  • Ad ID
    411673
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 500
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Red
  • Registration no.
    WO66CJJ
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    5366 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Dec 2016
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.4
Cockerell Road,Corby,
NN17 5DU
United Kingdom

