Variant name:595 ,Derivative:MK1 (312) ,Variant: 595

Blue & me with USB + Aux in,Dualdrive PAS,TFT display screen,Trip computer,MP3 compatible radio/single CD player,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,Body colour bumpers,Electric adjustable heated door mirrors,Electric front windows,Front fog lights,Heated rear window,Rear window wash/wipe,Side skirts,Twin satin steel finish exhaust tailpipes,1 passenger grab handle,12V socket,2 rear head restraints,50/50 split folding rear seat,Folding rear seatbacks,Front headrests,Glovebox with lid,Height adjustable drivers seat,Height adjustable steering wheel,Isofix child seat preparation,Leather steering wheel,Memory function for passenger seat,Sports pedals,Sports seats,Smoker's Pack - Abarth,ABS/EBD,Driver and passenger airbags,Drivers knee airbag,ESP + ASR/MSR + HBA + Hill holder,Side airbags,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Window airbags,Central door locking,Immobiliser,Lockable fuel cap,Fix and go kit

  • Ad ID
    409577
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 500
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Registration no.
    LB65OBX
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    11164 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2016
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.4
£10,999

Unit 17,Aldershot,Blackwater Way
GU12 4DN
United Kingdom

