Variant name:ABARTH ,Derivative:MK1 (312) ,Variant: 1.4 T-Jet 3dr

Gara White, *****FINANCE AVAILABLE*****, Upgrades - Gara White Paint, Rear Parking Sensors, Red Abarth Side Stripes and Mirrors, 50/50 Split Folding Rear Seat, 6 months warranty, 4 owners, Last serviced on 07/06/2017 at 48,224 miles, Full service history, Black Cloth interior, Standard Features - Manual Climate Control with Pollen Filter, Electric Front Windows, 16in 8-Spoke Alloy Wheels with 195/45 R16 Tyres, Blue and Me System with Bluetooth Technology, Dark Tinted Rear Windows, Hill Holder, Radio/CD/MP3 Player, USB Port. 4 seats, Too Good To Auction (TG2A) is the used car division of Snows Group, a family-run business with over 50 years experience in the motor industry, we have 34 franchised dealerships covering Hampshire, Dorset, Wiltshire, the Isle of Wight and Devon., ALL TOO GOOD TO AUCTION CARS ARE HAND PICKED PART EXCHANGES FROM OUR DEALERSHIPS. ALL OF OUR CARS ARE HPI CLEAR, MULTI POINT CHECKED AND SOLD WITH A 3 MONTH PARTS AND LABOUR WARRANTY, FOR FURTHER PIECE OF MIND WE ALSO OFFER A 12 MONTH EXTENDED WARRANTY ALONG WITH TAILORED FINANCE PACKAGES AND GAP INSURANCE. PLEASE ASK FOR DETAILS., Another Snows group Part Exchange Too Good to Auction !, £8,490 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    403882
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 500
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    HJ13OJW
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    53000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 2013
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.4
Telford Road,Salisbury,Churchfields
SP2 7PH
United Kingdom

