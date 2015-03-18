loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:595 ,Derivative:MK1 (312) ,Variant: 595 1.4i 16V T-Jet 145 BHP 3dr Man 7" Nav CarPlay Black Cloth / Alcantara, 7" Touchscreen Navigation, CarPlay / Android Auto, DAB Radio, Bluetooth and Media, 17" Diamond Finish 5 Hole Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Rear Tint Privacy, Black Brake Callipers, TPMS,
Hill Holder, Leather Multi-function Steering Wheel, Voice Command, Abarth Carpets, Aluminium Race Pedals. Full Abarth Main Dealer Service History. Abarth Main Dealer Facilities. Part Exchange Welcome. Please Ask For A Finance Quotation.

  • Ad ID
    403380
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 500
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Registration no.
    UNREG226
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    25 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov 2017
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.4
£17,560

West Quay Road,Poole,
BH15 1JF
United Kingdom

