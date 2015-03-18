loading Loading please wait....
Abarth 500

Map

car description

Variant name:595 TURISMO ,Derivative:MK1 (312) ,Variant: 595 TURISMO Great value for money, a superb and great spec little pocket rocket. Looks fantastic in white with full black leather upholstery. Spec wise you get climate control, auto dimming rear view mirror, bluetooth, upgraded brakes and suspension and much much more. A real stunner.

Accessories

12v Socket, Adjustable Steering Column, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Air Bags, Alloy Wheels, Anti Lock Brakes, Bluetooth Preparation (Phone), Bodykit, CD Player, CD Radio, Central Locking, Climate Control, Driver Airbag, Electric Door Mirrors, Electric Windows, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Front Electric Windows, Front Fog Lights, Fuel Computer, ISOFIX, Leather Steering wheel, Leather Upholstery, Onboard Computer, Passenger Airbag, Pollen Filter, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror, Remote Central Locking, Traction Control, Trip Computer, USB and AUX

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    400633
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 500
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    GM65MYG
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    14942 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Dec 2015
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.4
Email Dealer >>

£11,700

Bridge House,Ashford,Chart Road
TN23 3HZ
United Kingdom

