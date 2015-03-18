Abarth > 500

Variant name:595 TURISMO ,Derivative:MK1 (312) ,Variant: 595 TURISMO Great value for money, a superb and great spec little pocket rocket. Looks fantastic in white with full black leather upholstery. Spec wise you get climate control, auto dimming rear view mirror, bluetooth, upgraded brakes and suspension and much much more. A real stunner.
12v Socket, Adjustable Steering Column, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Air Bags, Alloy Wheels, Anti Lock Brakes, Bluetooth Preparation (Phone), Bodykit, CD Player, CD Radio, Central Locking, Climate Control, Driver Airbag, Electric Door Mirrors, Electric Windows, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Front Electric Windows, Front Fog Lights, Fuel Computer, ISOFIX, Leather Steering wheel, Leather Upholstery, Onboard Computer, Passenger Airbag, Pollen Filter, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror, Remote Central Locking, Traction Control, Trip Computer, USB and AUX
Bridge House,Ashford,Chart Road
TN23 3HZ
United Kingdom
Sep 23, 2016
Nov 30, 2015
Mar 18, 2015