Abarth 500

Map

car description

Variant name:595 TURISMO ,Derivative:MK1 (312) ,Variant: 595 TURISMO Very very rare car this one. Looks stunning in Podium Blue with Grey leather, a stunning colour combination. Drives asbolutely superb and has the looks and the sounds!! Get in quick before it goes, you won't get another chance.

Accessories

Grey leather, Grey leather, 12v Socket, Adjustable Steering Column, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Air Bags, Alloy Wheels, Anti Lock Brakes, Bluetooth Preparation (Phone), Bodykit, CD Player, CD Radio, Central Locking, Climate Control, Cupholders, Electric Door Mirrors, Electric Windows, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Front Electric Windows, Front Fog Lights, Fuel Computer, ISOFIX, Leather Steering wheel, Leather Upholstery, Metallic Paint, Onboard Computer, Pollen Filter, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Remote Central Locking

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    400632
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 500
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Registration no.
    BL65BXS
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    10084 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov 2015
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.4
Email Dealer >>

£12,000

Bridge House,Ashford,Chart Road
TN23 3HZ
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

