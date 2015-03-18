loading Loading please wait....
Abarth 500

Map

car description

Variant name:ABARTH 595 TURISMO ,Derivative:MK1 (312) ,Variant: ABARTH 595 TURISMO

Accessories

Blue & me with USB + Aux in,Dualdrive PAS,Rear parking sensor,Trip computer,MP3 compatible radio/single CD player,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,'Guide me home' headlamps,Alutex door aperture kick plates,Body colour bumpers,Dark tinted rear glass,Electric adjustable door mirrors,Electric front windows,Electrochromatic rear view mirror,Front fog lights,Rear spoiler,Rear window wash/wipe,Side skirts,Titanium grey effect sports grille,Twin chrome exhaust tailpipes,1 passenger grab handle,2 rear head restraints,Alutex Pedals and Footrest,Auto climate control,Bespoke floor mats,Drivers footrest,Folding rear seatbacks,Front headrests,Front passenger underseat box,Glovebox with lid,Height adjustable drivers seat,Height adjustable steering wheel,Isofix child seat preparation,Leather gear knob,Leather steering wheel,Memory function for passenger seat,Seatback pockets,Sports pedals,Sports seats,Smoker's Pack - Abarth,ABS/EBD,Driver and passenger airbags,Drivers knee airbag,ESP + ASR/MSR + HBA + Hill holder,Window airbags,Immobiliser,Lockable fuel cap,Remote central locking,Fix and go kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    400612
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 500
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Registration no.
    WU64SMO
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    11000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Oct 2014
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.4
£11,477

Newport Retail Park,Newport,Seven Stiles Avenue
NP19 4QR
United Kingdom

