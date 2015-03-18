Abarth > 500

Variant name:ABARTH 595 TURISMO ,Derivative:MK1 (312) ,Variant: ABARTH 595 TURISMO
Blue & me with USB + Aux in,Dualdrive PAS,Rear parking sensor,Trip computer,MP3 compatible radio/single CD player,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,'Guide me home' headlamps,Alutex door aperture kick plates,Body colour bumpers,Dark tinted rear glass,Electric adjustable door mirrors,Electric front windows,Electrochromatic rear view mirror,Front fog lights,Rear spoiler,Rear window wash/wipe,Side skirts,Titanium grey effect sports grille,Twin chrome exhaust tailpipes,1 passenger grab handle,2 rear head restraints,Alutex Pedals and Footrest,Auto climate control,Bespoke floor mats,Drivers footrest,Folding rear seatbacks,Front headrests,Front passenger underseat box,Glovebox with lid,Height adjustable drivers seat,Height adjustable steering wheel,Isofix child seat preparation,Leather gear knob,Leather steering wheel,Memory function for passenger seat,Seatback pockets,Sports pedals,Sports seats,Smoker's Pack - Abarth,ABS/EBD,Driver and passenger airbags,Drivers knee airbag,ESP + ASR/MSR + HBA + Hill holder,Window airbags,Immobiliser,Lockable fuel cap,Remote central locking,Fix and go kit
Newport Retail Park,Newport,Seven Stiles Avenue
NP19 4QR
United Kingdom
Sep 23, 2016
Nov 30, 2015
Mar 18, 2015