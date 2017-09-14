loading Loading please wait....
Abarth 500

£11,490
Variant name:595 TROFEO ,Derivative:MK1 (312) ,Variant: 1.4 T-Jet Trofeo 3dr

Metallic scorpione black, 1 owner, Black Cloth interior, Air Conditioning, 17in Formula Alloy Wheels Matt Black for Red/Grey Met Paint, Magnesium for Black paint, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), CD Radio with MP3, Passenger Seat Memory, Blue&Me - Bluetooth, Electric Front Windows, Tinted Windows, Metallic Paint. 4 seats, £11,490

  • Ad ID
    324465
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 500
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    BK65TZW
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    5700 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2015
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.4
Four Ashes Road,Solihull,Dorridge
B93 8NE,
United Kingdom

