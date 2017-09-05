loading Loading please wait....
Abarth 500

£8,989
Variant name:ABARTH ,Derivative:MK1 (312) ,Variant: 1.4 T-Jet Hatchback 3dr Petrol Manual (155 g/km, 135 bhp)

White, 1 owner, Sporty Fabric Seats, Drivers KneeBag, ESP, ASR with MSR, Rear Parking Sensors, Hill Holder, Abarth Leather Steering Wheel, Air Bag Driver, Tyre Repair Kit Fix and Go, Fog Lamps, Height Adjustable Steering Wheel, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, EBD, ABS with HBA, Door Opening/Closing and Tailgate Locking/Unlocking Remote Control, Electric Front Windows, 16in 8-Spoke Alloy Wheels with 195/45 R16 Tyres, Head Restraints Front/Rear, Door Mirrors with Defrosting, Manual Climate Control with Pollen Filter, Third Brake Light, Upholstery - Black Cloth, Blue and Me System with Bluetooth Technology, 4 x 40W Speakers, 2 x 30W Tweeters, Air Bag Passenger, Blue and Me System with Voice Activation, Side and Window Airbags, Dualdrive Electric Power Steering with Sport Function, Immobiliser, Dark Tinted Rear Windows, Radio/CD/MP3 Player, USB Port. 4 seats, ASK ABOUT OUR FINANCING OPTIONS, £8,989 p/x welcome

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310447
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 500
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    MV14WVU
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    27176 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2014
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.4
573 Wallisdown Road,Poole,
BH12 5BA,
United Kingdom

