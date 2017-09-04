loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Abarth 500

Compare this car
£9,899
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:CUSTOM ,Derivative:CUSTOM ,Variant: 1.4 16V T-Jet 3dr

Accessories

Blue & me with USB + Aux in,Dualdrive Power Assisted Steering,Trip computer,MP3 compatible radio/single CD player,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,'Guide me home' headlamps,Body colour bumpers,Electric adjustable door mirrors,Electric front windows,Front fog lights,Inox door aperture kick plates,Rear spoiler,Rear window wash/wipe,Side skirts,Twin chrome exhaust tailpipes,1 passenger grab handle,2 rear head restraints,Drivers footrest,Folding rear seatbacks,Front headrests,Front passenger underseat box,Glovebox with lid,Height adjustable drivers seat,Height adjustable steering wheel,Inox pedals and footrest,Isofix child seat preparation,Leather gear knob,Leather steering wheel,Memory function for passenger seat,Seatback pockets,Sports pedals,Sports seats,Smoker's Pack - Abarth,Anti-lock Brake System and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution,Black brake calipers,Driver and passenger airbags,Drivers knee airbag,Electronic Stability Programme + Anti-Slip Regulation/Motor Slip Regulation + Hydraulic Brake Assist + Hill holder,Window airbags,Immobiliser,Lockable fuel cap,Remote central locking,Space saver spare wheel

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310291
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 500
  • Registration no.
    BK15KJX
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    17517 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2015
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.4
Email Dealer >>

Riverside Development ,Mersey Street ,
SK1 2HY,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed