Abarth > 500

Variant name:CUSTOM ,Derivative:CUSTOM ,Variant: 1.4 16V T-Jet 3dr
Blue & me with USB + Aux in,Dualdrive Power Assisted Steering,Trip computer,MP3 compatible radio/single CD player,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,'Guide me home' headlamps,Body colour bumpers,Electric adjustable door mirrors,Electric front windows,Front fog lights,Inox door aperture kick plates,Rear spoiler,Rear window wash/wipe,Side skirts,Twin chrome exhaust tailpipes,1 passenger grab handle,2 rear head restraints,Drivers footrest,Folding rear seatbacks,Front headrests,Front passenger underseat box,Glovebox with lid,Height adjustable drivers seat,Height adjustable steering wheel,Inox pedals and footrest,Isofix child seat preparation,Leather gear knob,Leather steering wheel,Memory function for passenger seat,Seatback pockets,Sports pedals,Sports seats,Smoker's Pack - Abarth,Anti-lock Brake System and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution,Black brake calipers,Driver and passenger airbags,Drivers knee airbag,Electronic Stability Programme + Anti-Slip Regulation/Motor Slip Regulation + Hydraulic Brake Assist + Hill holder,Window airbags,Immobiliser,Lockable fuel cap,Remote central locking,Space saver spare wheel
Riverside Development ,Mersey Street ,
SK1 2HY,
United Kingdom
Fiat’s original 500 – a style icon that sold over 3.5 million units – ma...
A corner of the vast Mirafiori plant in Turin is now dedicated to the re...