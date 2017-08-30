loading Loading please wait....
Abarth 500

£17,689
car description

Variant name:595C TURISMO ,Derivative:MK1 (312) ,Variant: 1.4 T-Jet Turismo Convertible 3dr Petrol Manual (139 g/km, 163 bhp)

Accessories

White, 1 owner, Electrochromatic Rear View Mirror, U-Connect Radio, Aux Interface, Drivers Airbag, Electric Front Windows, Steering Wheel with Viewfinder and Controls, Front Fog Lights, Fix&Go Puncture Repair Kit, USB, 6 Speakers, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Leather Bound with Satin Chrome Finishing, Drivers Knee Air Bag, Automatic Climate Control, Closed Glove Box and Net Storage, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Head Restraints - Two Front, Sports Seats, 5in Touchscreen, Privacy Glass, Immobiliser, 12V Power Point, Alloy Wheel - 17in Turismo, Dualdrive Electric Power Steering, TFT 7in Instrument Cluster, Poly-Elliptical Headlights, LED Day Running Lights (DRL), Front Side Air Bags, Passengers Airbag, Electric External Mirrors, Rear Parking Sensors, Abarth Leather Upholstery, Third Brake Light, Torque Transfer Control, Heated Rear Window. 2 seats, £17,689 p/x welcome

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308767
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 500
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    WP17DJY
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    1 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2017
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.4
Churchfields Road,Salisbury,Churchfields Industrial Estate
SP2 7PW,
United Kingdom

