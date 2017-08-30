Abarth > 500

Variant name:595C TURISMO ,Derivative:MK1 (312) ,Variant: 1.4 T-Jet Turismo Convertible 3dr Petrol Manual (139 g/km, 163 bhp)
White, 1 owner, Electrochromatic Rear View Mirror, U-Connect Radio, Aux Interface, Drivers Airbag, Electric Front Windows, Steering Wheel with Viewfinder and Controls, Front Fog Lights, Fix&Go Puncture Repair Kit, USB, 6 Speakers, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Leather Bound with Satin Chrome Finishing, Drivers Knee Air Bag, Automatic Climate Control, Closed Glove Box and Net Storage, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Head Restraints - Two Front, Sports Seats, 5in Touchscreen, Privacy Glass, Immobiliser, 12V Power Point, Alloy Wheel - 17in Turismo, Dualdrive Electric Power Steering, TFT 7in Instrument Cluster, Poly-Elliptical Headlights, LED Day Running Lights (DRL), Front Side Air Bags, Passengers Airbag, Electric External Mirrors, Rear Parking Sensors, Abarth Leather Upholstery, Third Brake Light, Torque Transfer Control, Heated Rear Window. 2 seats, £17,689 p/x welcome
Churchfields Road,Salisbury,Churchfields Industrial Estate
SP2 7PW,
United Kingdom
Fiat’s original 500 – a style icon that sold over 3.5 million units – ma...
A corner of the vast Mirafiori plant in Turin is now dedicated to the re...