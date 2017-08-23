loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Abarth 500

Compare this car
£11,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:595C ,Derivative:MK1 (312) ,Variant: 1.4 T-Jet 2dr

Accessories

Grey, 1 owner, Air Conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Blue&Me - Bluetooth, Tinted Windows, CD Radio with MP3, Electric Front Windows, 16in 8-Spoke Anthracite Alloy Wheels with 195/45 R16 Tyres. 4 seats, £11,995

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    306291
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 500
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Registration no.
    RX65UXS
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    12000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2015
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.4
Email Dealer >>

470 Bath Road,Slough ,
SL1 6BB,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed