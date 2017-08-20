loading Loading please wait....
Abarth 500

£10,500
Variant name:Hatchback ,Derivative:1.4 16V T-Jet 3dr ,Variant: 1.4 16V T-Jet 3dr Abarth 500 1.4 16V T-Jet 3dr

Blue & me with USB + Aux in, Dualdrive PAS, Trip computer, MP3 compatible radio/single CD player, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, 'Guide me home' headlamps, Body colour bumpers, Electric adjustable door mirrors, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, Inox door aperture kick plates, Rear spoiler, Rear window wash/wipe, Side skirts, Twin chrome exhaust tailpipes, 1 passenger grab handle, 2 rear head restraints, Drivers footrest, Folding rear seatbacks, Front headrests, Front passenger underseat box, Glovebox with lid, Height adjustable drivers seat, Height adjustable steering wheel, Inox pedals and footrest, Isofix child seat preparation, Leather gear knob, Leather steering wheel, Memory function for passenger seat, Seatback pockets, Sports pedals, Sports seats, Smoker's Pack - Abarth, ABS/EBD, Black brake calipers, Driver and passenger airbags, Drivers knee airbag, ESP + ASR/MSR + HBA + Hill holder, Window airbags, Immobiliser, Lockable fuel cap, Remote central locking, Space saver spare wheel

  • Ad ID
    305747
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 500
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Registration no.
    EU65UVW
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    4946 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2015
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.4
288-298 High Road,Romford,
RM6 6EE,
United Kingdom

