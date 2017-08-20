loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Abarth 500

Compare this car
£13,489
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:595 TURISMO ,Derivative:MK1 (312) ,Variant: 1.4 T-Jet Turismo 3dr

Accessories

White, 1 owner, Automatic Climate Control, Rear Parking Sensors, CD Radio with MP3, Alloy Wheels-17in 10 Spoke Diamond Finish, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Leather Seats, Dark Tinted Rear Quarter Windows, Upholstery-Abarth Leather Upholstery, Electric Front Windows, Tinted Rear Window and Rear Door Windows, Blue&Me - Bluetooth. 4 seats, ASK ABOUT OUR FINANCING OPTIONS, £13,489

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305740
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 500
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    LM16AVT
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    7278 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 2016
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.4
Email Dealer >>

573 Wallisdown Road,Poole,
BH12 5BA,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed