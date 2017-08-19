loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Abarth 500

Compare this car
£6,990
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:ABARTH ,Derivative:MK1 (312) ,Variant: ABARTH

Accessories

Blue & Me with USB port,Dualdrive PAS,Trip computer,Hi-Fi System with 100W subwoofer,MP3 compatible radio/single CD player,'Guide me home' headlamps,Body colour bumpers,Dark tinted rear windows,Electric adjustable door mirrors,Electric front windows,Front fog lights,Rear spoiler,Rear window wash/wipe,Side skirts,1 passenger grab handle,Front passenger underseat box,Glovebox with lid,Height adjustable drivers seat,Height adjustable steering wheel,Isofix child seat preparation,Memory function for passenger seat,Seatback pockets,Sports leather steering wheel with audio commands,Sports seats,ABS/EBD,Driver and passenger airbags,Drivers knee airbag,ESP + ASR/MSR + HBA + Hill holder,Red painted brake calipers,Side airbags,Window airbags,Immobiliser,Lockable fuel cap,Remote central locking,Space saver spare wheel

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305512
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 500
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Red
  • Registration no.
    MX61OKK
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    41779 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2011
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.4
Email Dealer >>

Cygnet Park,Peterborough,Club Way
PE7 8JA,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed