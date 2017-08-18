loading Loading please wait....
Abarth 500

£11,000
car description

Variant name:595 ,Derivative:MK1 (312) ,Variant: 1.4 T-Jet 3dr

Accessories

Solid Modena Yellow, Upgrades - Abarth Side Stripe & Door Mirrors Black, Alloy wheel upgrade 17'' 5 spoke, 1 owner, Black Cloth interior, Standard Features - 5in Touchscreen, U-Connect Radio, Aux Interface, Electric Front Windows, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Alloy Wheel - 16in 8 Spoke, Bluetooth. 2 seats, Official Abarth Dealer for the Midlands and East Anglia, £11,000

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305268
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 500
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Yellow
  • Registration no.
    KO16OXK
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    9910 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2016
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.4
Cockerell Road,Corby,
NN17 5DU,
United Kingdom

