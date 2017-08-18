Abarth > 500

Variant name:595 ,Derivative:MK1 (312) ,Variant: 1.4 T-Jet 3dr
Solid Modena Yellow, Upgrades - Abarth Side Stripe & Door Mirrors Black, Alloy wheel upgrade 17'' 5 spoke, 1 owner, Black Cloth interior, Standard Features - 5in Touchscreen, U-Connect Radio, Aux Interface, Electric Front Windows, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Alloy Wheel - 16in 8 Spoke, Bluetooth. 2 seats, Official Abarth Dealer for the Midlands and East Anglia, £11,000
Cockerell Road,Corby,
NN17 5DU,
United Kingdom
