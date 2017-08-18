loading Loading please wait....
Abarth 500

£14,000
Variant name:595 TURISMO ,Derivative:MK1 (312) ,Variant: 1.4 T-Jet Turismo 3dr

Solid Red, 1 owner, Black Full leather interior, Rear Parking Sensors, Automatic Climate Control, 5in Touchscreen, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Alloy Wheel - 17in Turismo, Electric Front Windows, Dark Tinted Rear Quarter Windows, Bluetooth, Abarth Leather Upholstery, U-Connect Radio, Aux Interface. 2 seats, Official Abarth Dealer for the Midlands and East Anglia, £14,000

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305267
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 500
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Red
  • Registration no.
    GJ66XSW
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    4474 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2016
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.4
Cockerell Road,Corby,
NN17 5DU,
United Kingdom

