Abarth 500

£11,995
Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Panoramic Sunroof, Sports Seats, Folding Rear Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Multi-function Steering Wheel, ABS, Air Bag, Rear Wash/wipe, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, 2 Keys, 17'' Alloys, Full service history Just Serviced, All usual dealer facilities, Finance arranged, 6 months Warranty, Part Exchange welcome, Credit (fees apply) & Debit cards accepted. All cars are HPI checked and certified clear, viewing by appointment (as not all cars are stored on site), including evenings. Goto www.carstable.co.uk for more pictures.

  • Ad ID
    283389
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 500
  • Mileage
    19000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1368
Mill House Burnt Pollard Lane
Lightwater, Surrey
United Kingdom

