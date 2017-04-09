Abarth > 500

Full Leather, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Radio, Remote Central Locking, Electric Front Windows, Adjustable Steering Column, Drivers seat height adjuster, Daytime Running Lights, Rear parking sensors, Spare tyre, USB connection, Outside temp gauge, 17'' Alloys
Full Leather, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Radio, Remote Central Locking, Electric Front Windows, Adjustable Steering Column, Drivers seat height adjuster, Daytime Running Lights, Rear parking sensors, Spare tyre, USB connection, Outside temp gauge, 17'' Alloys
62 Seafield Road
Inverness, Highland
United Kingdom
Fiat’s original 500 – a style icon that sold over 3.5 million units – ma...
A corner of the vast Mirafiori plant in Turin is now dedicated to the re...