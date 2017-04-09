loading Loading please wait....
Abarth 500

£12,995
car description

Full Leather, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Radio, Remote Central Locking, Electric Front Windows, Adjustable Steering Column, Drivers seat height adjuster, Daytime Running Lights, Rear parking sensors, Spare tyre, USB connection, Outside temp gauge, 17'' Alloys

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    257952
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 500
  • Mileage
    9210 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1368
62 Seafield Road
Inverness, Highland
United Kingdom

