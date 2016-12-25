Abarth > 500

car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, iPod Connectivity, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Colour Coded Interior, Cloth Upholstery, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Seat, Sports Seats, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Curtain Airbags, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Side Air Bags, Twin Air Bags, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wash/wipe, Auto-dip Rearview, Electric Front Windows, Electric Mirrors, CD Player, Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Stereo, 17'' Alloys, Full main dealer service history Alexanders are a family owned main dealer, selling quality vehicles for over 65 years. Each vehicle we supply leaves our dealership with the appropriate Service, MOT, and minimum 12 month warranty. Any other work needed at the time of sale, i.e., various component fluids, brakes, tyres etc is carried out before you take delivery. Enjoy the peace of mind that you have purchased a fully warranted used car backed by a trusted dealer with a warranty backed by Fiat UK.