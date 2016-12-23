loading Loading please wait....
Abarth 500

£8,995
Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, iPod Connectivity, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Head Restraints, Rear Headrests, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Wash/wipe, Front Fog Lamps, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Air Bag, Trip Computer, Power Steering, Adjustable Steering Column, Electric Front Windows, Electric Mirrors, CD Player, Radio Upgrades - Gara White Paint, 12 months MOT, Service history, Standard Features - Rear Parking Sensors, Manual Climate Control with Pollen Filter, Blue and Me System with Voice Activation, Hill Holder, Electric Front Windows, 16in 8-Spoke Alloy Wheels with 195/45 R16 Tyres, Blue and Me System with Bluetooth Technology, Dark Tinted Rear Windows, Radio/CD/MP3 Player, USB Port, Airbags, Folding rear seats, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Fog Lamps, Power steering, Remote central locking. 4 seats, Solid White, Peter Watson Ltd is a family run Business and has been established in Skipton for over 50 Year

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    222664
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 500
  • Mileage
    22500 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1368
Otley Road Garage
Skipton, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Evo
