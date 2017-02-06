loading Loading please wait....
ABARTH 500 ABARTH-OPENING PANORAMIC SUNROOF-RED LEATHER SEATS 2011

£8,750
car description

Supplied With a Three Year RAC Platinum Warranty, Full Service History, New Front Tyres, New Mot, Opening Glass Panoramic Sunroof, Red Leather Front Sport Seats, Rear Privacy Glass, Upgrade 20 Spoke 17" Alloys, Premium Upgrade Interscope Sound System, Red Calipers, Red Mirrors, Multi Function Flat Bottom Multi-Function Sport Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Phone. Blue and Me, USB Audio Interface, Front Fog Lights, Air-Con, On board Computer, ABS Brakes, ESP Control, Also Includes 12 Months RAC Membership Package

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235010
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    06/02/2017
  • Category
    Abarth > 500
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    35000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    1.368
  • Engine Model
    ABARTH-OPENING PANORAMIC SUNROOF-RED LEATHER SEATS
Unit 17, Angora Business Park, Peartree Road, Stanway, Colchester
Colchester, CO3 0AB, Essex
United Kingdom

