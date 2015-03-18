loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

ABARTH 500 ABARTH Manual

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: ABARTH Model: 500 Trim: ABARTH Manual Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 84000 Engine Size: 1368 Ext Color: WHITE

Accessories

Alcantara Upholstery, Anti Lock Brakes, Curtain Airbags, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Air Conditioning, Remote Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Front Electric Windows, Bluetooth Preparation (Phone), Electric Seat Adjustment, CD Radio, Privacy Glass, Front Fog Lights, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Steering Column - Adjustable, Leather Steering Wheel, Pollen Filter, full service history, CD player, Power steering, Sport seats, Metallic paint, Central locking, Drivers airbag, ABS, Side airbags

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    419078
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 500
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    84000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1368
  • Engine Model
    1368
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£5,995

Imperial Motor Company
TN389BG, East Sussex
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!