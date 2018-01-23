ABARTH 500 Abarth

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: ABARTH Model: 500 Trim: Abarth Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 66000 Engine Size: 1400 Ext Color: White
500 Abarth Hatchback 1.4 Manual Petrol,Abarth 500 1.4 T-Jet 3dr£5,495 p/x welcome2 KEYS, FULL SERVICE HISTORY2009 (59 reg), Hatchback66,000 milesManual1368ccPetrolREADY TO GO , CLEAN CAR INSIDE AND OUT, FINANCE AVAILABLE, HOT HATCH, Next MOT due 23/01/2018, Full service history, Clean bodywork, Interior - Clean Condition, Air-Conditioning, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Electric Windows (Front), Alloy Wheels (16in), Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface), Tinted Glass. 4 seats, White, £5,495 p/x welcome
Top Gear Stoke
ST62EQ, Staffordshire
United Kingdom
