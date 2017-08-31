ABARTH 500 595 1.4 T-JET COMPETIZIONE 2012

car description

Stunning RARE two tone AUTO Abarth with Full Abarth Service History, MOT 01/01/2018 and 3 months warranty, Upgrades - Circuit Grey/Officina Red Paint, Electric Sunroof, Abarth Racing Seats by Sabelt with Leather Trim, Alloy Wheels - 17in 5 Spoke Anthracite Diamond Cut, Interscope Sound System, 50/50 Split Folding Rear Seat, Standard Features - Xenon Headlights, Rear Parking Sensors, Air conditioning, Manual Climate Control with Pollen Filter, Abarth Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Controls, Dualdrive Electric Power Steering with Sport Function, Blue and Me Hands-Free System with Bluetooth, Radio/CD/MP3-Player, USB Port, Hill Holder, Electric Windows, Electric door mirrors, 17in 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels with 205/40 R17 Tyres, Door Opening/Closing and Tailgate Locking/Unlocking Remote Control, Front Fog Lights, Tinted Rear and Rear Door Windows, Beautiful Condition Throughout. 4 seats, Multicolour, Stunning car with rare options, 4 Abarth service stamps in the service book. The Competizione is the top of the range with 180 BHP. Rarer still this example has the special two tone colour and electric opening sunroof! Only one on Autotrader! This car must be seen to be really appreciated, 1 Former Keeper