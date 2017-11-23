loading Loading please wait....
ABARTH 500 1.4 T-Jet Yamaha Factory Racing 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: ABARTH Model: 500 Trim: 1.4 T-Jet Yamaha Factory Racing 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 10230 Engine Size: 1368 Ext Color: BLACK

Black, Record Monza Exhaust, 17'' Black multi-spoke alloys, Red Abarth side stripes with red mirror casings, Yamaha edition badging, Climate control, CD player, Sport mode, Upgrades - Abarth Side Stripes/Mirrors - Gloss Finish (Red), 1 owner, Last serviced on 23/11/2017, Full service history, Standard Features - Air Conditioning, Tinted Rear and Dark Tinted Rear Quarter Windows, CD Radio with MP3, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), 17in Formula Matt Black Finish Alloy Wheels, Electric Front Windows, Blue&Me - Bluetooth/USB/Aux-In. 4 seats, FREE SPIRIT, REBELLIOUS SOUL, Two brands with the same attitude towards challenges and a passion for competition derived from tradition and experience. The XSR versions were born from a partnership between Abarth and Yamaha, the special two and four wheel models share similar livery, red finishes, extensive use of madness and the Record Monza Exhaust, plus a strong dose of racing spirit!, Flagship FCA Brand Centre - 400 Deposit Contribution on all used Cars, 13,495

  • Ad ID
    410280
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 500
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    10230 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1368
  • Engine Model
    1368
Snows FIAT Southampton
Southampton, SO150LP, Hampshire
United Kingdom

