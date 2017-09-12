loading Loading please wait....
» » »

ABARTH 500 1.4 T-Jet 3dr

Compare this car
£7,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: ABARTH Model: 500 Trim: 1.4 T-Jet 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 47000 Engine Size: 1368 Ext Color: Red

Accessories

Red, This car is at our Millen road branch, ME102BQ. TEL 01795477225. Warranty and 2 keys included, 4 service stamps, 2 owners, Bright red with black trim and red piping, features include, unmarked 17'' diamond cut alloys, rear parking sensors, bluetooth, electric mirrors, electric windows, turbo gauge, remote locking, cd player. 4 seats, 7,995

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    322230
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 500
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    47000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1368
  • Engine Model
    1368
Email Dealer >>

St Michaels Garage
Sittingbourne, ME103DN, Kent
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed