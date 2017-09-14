loading Loading please wait....
ABARTH 500 1.4 T-Jet 3dr

£5,900
Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: ABARTH Model: 500 Trim: 1.4 T-Jet 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 87462 Engine Size: 1400 Ext Color: White

White, A FANTASTIC CONDITION BOTH INSIDE AND OUT FIAT ABARTH COMPLETE WITH A FRESH 12 MONTH MOT AND FULL FIAT SERVICE HISTORY.THE CAR HAS HAD ONLY 1 FORMER KEEPER AND WAS SERVICED AT 17K 36K 48K 57K AND 86987K MILES ON 4TH AUGUST 2017 AT FIAT WREXHAM.SURELY THIS CAR MUST TICK ALL THE BOXS WITH THIS HISTORY, 2 owners, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Third Brake Light, Dualdrive Electric Power Steering, Electrically Adjustable Body Coloured Door Mirrors, ASR Anti-Slip Regulation, TTC Torque Transfer Control, Blue and Me (Bluetooth and USB), Driver Airbag, Head Restraints Front/Rear, 6 Speakers, Sports Steering Wheel, ABS, Upholstery - Cloth, Remote Control Central Door Locking, Side Airbags, Air Conditioning, Electric Front Windows, Height Adjustable Steering Wheel, Radio/CD/MP3 Player, ESP, EBD Electronic Brake Force Distribution and HBA, ISOFIX Child Seat Attachments, Rear Privacy Glass, Body Coloured Bumpers, Immobiliser, Passenger Airbag, Height Adjustable Seat, Front Fog Lights, Steering Wheel Controls, Fix and Go Tyre Kit. 4 seats, PLEASE CHECK OUR DEALER REVIEWS AND POP OVER FOR A FRIENDLY HASSLE FREE TEST DRIVE AND ALLOW OUR TEAM TO HELP WITH YOUR NEXT PURCHASE, OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK PART EXCHANGE WELCOME AND FINANCE ARRANGED.CALL 07718702658 DAY OR NIGHT, 5,900

  • Ad ID
    325102
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 500
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    87462 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1400
  • Engine Model
    1400
Wirral Car Sales
Little Sutton, CH661NT, Cheshire
United Kingdom

