ABARTH 500 1.4 T-Jet 3dr

Accessories

White, A FANTASTIC CONDITION BOTH INSIDE AND OUT FIAT ABARTH COMPLETE WITH A FRESH 12 MONTH MOT AND FULL FIAT SERVICE HISTORY.THE CAR HAS HAD ONLY 1 FORMER KEEPER AND WAS SERVICED AT 17K 36K 48K 57K AND 86987K MILES ON 4TH AUGUST 2017 AT FIAT WREXHAM.SURELY THIS CAR MUST TICK ALL THE BOXS WITH THIS HISTORY, 2 owners, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Third Brake Light, Dualdrive Electric Power Steering, Electrically Adjustable Body Coloured Door Mirrors, ASR Anti-Slip Regulation, TTC Torque Transfer Control, Blue and Me (Bluetooth and USB), Driver Airbag, Head Restraints Front/Rear, 6 Speakers, Sports Steering Wheel, ABS, Upholstery - Cloth, Remote Control Central Door Locking, Side Airbags, Air Conditioning, Electric Front Windows, Height Adjustable Steering Wheel, Radio/CD/MP3 Player, ESP, EBD Electronic Brake Force Distribution and HBA, ISOFIX Child Seat Attachments, Rear Privacy Glass, Body Coloured Bumpers, Immobiliser, Passenger Airbag, Height Adjustable Seat, Front Fog Lights, Steering Wheel Controls, Fix and Go Tyre Kit. 4 seats, PLEASE CHECK OUR DEALER REVIEWS AND POP OVER FOR A FRIENDLY HASSLE FREE TEST DRIVE AND ALLOW OUR TEAM TO HELP WITH YOUR NEXT PURCHASE, OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK PART EXCHANGE WELCOME AND FINANCE ARRANGED.CALL 07718702658 DAY OR NIGHT, 5,900