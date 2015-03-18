ABARTH 500 1.4 T-Jet 3dr

Accessories

White, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, FAMILY BUSINESS ESTABLISHED 12 YEARS, 48 PHOTOS, FINANCE, Complimentary warranty, Genuine low mileage, FSH including cambelt, Long MOT, HPI Checked and clear. Fantastic condition and superb spec including 17'' Alloy wheels, Climate, Bluetooth, Rosso / Nero sport leather interior., Upgrades - Superbly equipped with electronic climate control, Leather Sports Interior, Bossa Nova White Gloss paint, Blue & Me Bluetooth, Electrochromatic Anti-Dazzle Rear View Mirror, 17in Alloy Wheel Upgrade (10 Spoke Design), Red Abarth Side Stripe / Mirrors, 50/50 Split Fold Rear Seat, Climate Control, 3 owners, 4 seats, Lovely low mileage un-abused Abarth 500 with full service history and superb spec. Finished in this stunning colour combination of Bossa Nova gloss white with Rosso / Nero sport leather seats with contrasting stitching. High specification includes 17inch multispoke alloy wheels, Automatic Air conditioning, Sport leather interior, Electric front windows, Electric mirrors, Fiat radio CD player with MP3 compatibility, Blue&Me Bluetooth and USB audio interface, Driver and passenger airbags, Flat-bottom leather steering wheel, Spoiler, Rear diffuser, Sport exhaust, Red Abarth side stripe and mirrors, document wallet, two original keys etc. Completely original and unmodified example, cost new over 14500 including 1545 of optional extras, covered just under 50K miles with two former keepers, Full service history, 5 stamps including cambelt, long MOT until June 2018, HPI Checked and clear with certificate. Lovely example in this fantastic colour combination, excellent exterior condition, very clean non-smoking leather interior, economical and powerful 1.4 T-Jet turbo engine, the car returns 50+ MPG on a long run and drives superbly. Road tax can be arranged online and the Abarth can be driven away on the same day, 5 days Driveaway insurance on request, Part exchange welcome, Finance it today with our flexible finance packages, subject to status, 3 mths parts and labour warranty included, can be extended for up to 36 months nationwide warranty by WarrantyWise, please ask for a quote, Viewing by appointment. Personalised car video using Facetime or WhatsApp also possible on request, 6,989