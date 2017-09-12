loading Loading please wait....
ABARTH 500 1.4 T-Jet 135 2dr

£11,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: ABARTH Model: 500 Trim: 1.4 T-Jet 135 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 11191 Engine Size: 1368 Ext Color: GREY

Accessories

Blue & me with USB + Aux in, Dual drive PAS, Trip computer, MP3 compatible radio/single CD player, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, 'Guide me home' headlamps, Body colour bumpers, Electric cloth hood, Electric front windows, Electric wing mirrors with demisting function, Electrochromatic rear view mirror, Front fog lights, Inox door aperture kick plates, Side skirts, Twin chrome exhaust tailpipes, 2 rear head restraints, Drivers footrest, Folding rear seatbacks, Front headrests, Front passenger underseat box, Glovebox with lid, Height adjustable driver's seat, Height adjustable steering wheel, Inox pedals and footrest, Isofix child seat preparation, Leather steering wheel, Memory function for passenger seat, Seatback pockets, Sports pedals, Sports seats, Smoker's Pack - Abarth, ABS/EBD, Drivers knee airbag, Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags, ESP + ASR/MSR + HBA + Hill holder, Window airbags, Immobiliser, Lockable fuel cap, Remote door locking/ boot locking, Fix and go kit,Abarth 500 1.4 T-Jet 135 2dr

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    323496
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 500
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    11191 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1368
  • Engine Model
    1368
Glyn Hopkin Fiat St Albans
AL40QU, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

