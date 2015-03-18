loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

ABARTH 500 1.4 ABARTH 3d 135 BHP

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: ABARTH Model: 500 Trim: 1.4 ABARTH 3d 135 BHP Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 82219 Engine Size: 1368 Ext Color: WHITE

Accessories

Reserve me today for a small deposit. LOW/ZERO DEPOSIT FINANCE AVAILABLE!,Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point, Central Door Locking - Remote, Immobiliser, Anti-Lock Brakes, Power-Assisted Steering, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Third Brake Light, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Electronic Stability Programme, Traction Control System, Tyre Repair Kit, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake, Electric Windows - Front, Tinted Glass, Speakers - Six, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Steering Wheel Sports, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Seating Capacity - Four Seats, Upholstery Cloth, Air-Conditioning, Body Coloured Bumpers, Mirrors External - Electric, Alloy Wheels - 16in

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    404250
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 500
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    82219 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1368
  • Engine Model
    1368
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£5,995

Motor Village Bristol
BS45AD
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!