loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

ABARTH 500 1.4 16V T-Jet - Qualifies for Warranty4Life

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: ABARTH Model: 500 Trim: 1.4 16V T-Jet - Qualifies for Warranty4Life Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 16676 Engine Size: 1400 Ext Color: GREY

Accessories

Blue and me with USB + Aux in, Dualdrive PAS, Trip computer, MP3 compatible radio/single CD player, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Smoker's Pack - Abarth,The Abarth 500 is one of the most stylish small cars on the road and thanks to sharp handling and an eager engine, it offers driving thrills to match. Our 2014 model is an excellent used choice!

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    411343
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 500
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    16676 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1400
  • Engine Model
    1400
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£9,000

Invicta Honda & Mazda Maidstone
Maidstone, ME159NW, Kent
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!