ABARTH 500 1.4 16V T-Jet Essesse 160bhp

Accessories

Very rare Essesse 160bhp Abarth 500 in superb condition. Recently had a New turbo fitted. Superb car to drive with everything in good working order and very clean and tidy through out,A new 12 months MOT and a fantastic 9 stamp service history with a recent cambelt change at the last service in August 2017. Fitted with very stricking Red and Black Leather interior and a host of other feature's includung ABS, Passenger Airbag, Drivers Airbag, Side Airbags, Alarm, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Climate Control, Power Steering, Electric Windows, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth etc...2 keys and owners handbook available. Viewing by appointment at MK430AW call 07855 676081. Any inspection welcome.